Crust & Craft, the artisan pizza and craft beer restaurant in Rehoboth Beach, recently underwent renovations that brighten the dining room while maintaining the coastal dining spot’s distinctive character.

SoDel concepts purchased Crust & Craft in February.

“We planned on doing a few minor changes — just a freshening,” said Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts, which owns 11 restaurants in coastal Delaware. “But when our design team took a look at the space, they had so many wonderful ideas that we decided to go with them.”

Lead designers Carey Graviet and Lisa Kammerer worked with SoDel Concepts’ asset management team, led by Chris Sockriter, and subcontractors to complete the updates in 10 days.

“We collaborated with the staff at Crust & Craft to create an environment that was as efficient as it was appealing,” said Graviet. “Katie Sherman, the general manager, was essential to the process. She brought everyone together to help us finish the project in such a short amount of time.”

Improvements include white penny tile in the entrance and vinyl wood-like flooring in the dining room.

The bar features new black leather seats, a rustic wood bar front, a new gray quartz countertop and the tile on the back wall, which matches the wood-burning pizza oven.

In the dining room, guests will notice new pendant lighting, black-and-white vintage photographs, new tables, a fresh coat of light gray paint and a rustic wood wall, which is a clean backdrop for the black metal “Crust & Craft” artwork. There is also Crust & Craft artwork on the back wall, which is covered in white subway tiles.

The kitchen also received classic white subway tiles and gray quartz countertops.

“The designers did an amazing job,” said Scott Kammerer. “Everyone has been impressed with what they’ve accomplished.”

For more, visit sodelconcepts.com.