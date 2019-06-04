The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of the bridge over Raccoon Prong on Avery Road, between Pepperbox Road and Whaleys Road, southeast of Laurel, from 7 a.m. June 11 until 11 p.m. June 28.

DelDOT’s contractor Zack Excavating Inc. will be removing the corrugated metal pipes and replacing the pipe with a reinforced concrete box culvert. Additional work will also include the placement of riprap in the stream to reduce further erosion.

Motorists traveling north on Whaleys Road will continue north to Pepperbox Road and make a left, continue on Pepperbox Road southwest and return to Arvey Road. Motorists traveling east on Arvey Road will be detoured northeast on Pepperbox Road, make a right on Whaleys Road and back to Arvey Road.

Detour signage and message boards will be posted.