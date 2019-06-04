The Delaware Agricultural Museum, 866 N. Dupont Highway, Dover, will host an open house for the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 15.

The open house will showcase Delaware’s agricultural history and heritage through exhibits and artifacts on display in the museum’s 38,000-square-foot facility, where some highlights include a collection of antique tractors, threshers, plows and other early farm machinery; a Swedish design log cabin; a 1940s crop duster; antique machinery used to sort, grade and polish fruit; Cecile Steele’s chicken house. 1923, National Register of Historic Places; and whittling pieces of art produced by nationally recognized folk artist Jehu Camper.

Outdoors, First State rural heritage and history is brought to life in the museum’s 1890s Village where 10 historic buildings and an equal number of outbuildings are used to tell the story of life in Delaware’s rural communities during the late 1800s. Moved to the museum grounds from locations across the state, these buildings have been preserved and all are open to the public with exhibits for visitors to enjoy.

Volunteer education program interpreters will be on-hand to share the history of the 1890s village buildings with visitors as well as information on the various educational programs the museum offers. Museum staff and volunteers will provide short guided tours discussing the various artifacts and objects on display in the museum’s Great Hall. Guests can also visit the pot-bellied pig Lulu and her feathered pen pals Lucy, Lilly, Licorice and Lizzy.

The event is free to the public.

For more, visit agriculturalmuseum.org or call 734-1618.