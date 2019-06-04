The Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park will hold their annual Youth Fishing Tournament beginning at 8 a.m. June 15 at the fishing pier in the park, 15099 Cape Henlopen Drive, Lewes.

The tournament, for youths aged 15 and younger, will register contestants from 7 a.m. on. Fishing can begin as early as 8 a.m. and continue until 11 a.m. when judging will take place and prizes will be awarded to winners.

There is a $10 entrance fee. The rain date for the contest will be June 16. Event Chairmen Bob Wallace and John Bracco announced that the first 50 contestants will receive a free commemorative T-shirt.

For more, visit friendsofcapehenlopen.org or email fochsp@gmail.com.