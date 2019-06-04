The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of the bridge over Nanticoke River on Front Street, between High Street Extension Concord Road and Middleford Road, Seaford, from 7 a.m. June 17 until 11 p.m. Aug. 24.

DelDOT's contractor, Mumford & Miller Concrete Inc., will be replacing the timber deck sidewalk and making repairs to the bridge.

The northbound detour route is East High Street to U.S. 13 and continue north, make a left onto Middleford Road and return to Front Street.

The southbound detour route is Middleford Road onto U.S. 13, make a right turn to East High Street and continue westbound to Front Street.

Detour signage will be posted.