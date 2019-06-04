Possum Point Players will hold auditions for its upcoming production of “Arsenic and Old Lace” at 6:30 p.m. June 9-10 at Possum Hall, 441 Old Laurel Road, Georgetown.

The cast requires 14 actors — seven men, three women and four characters that can be men or women. Auditions are open to all actors; no prior experience required. Auditionees will be asked to present a prepared one-minute monologue and read from the script.

Performances of “Arsenic and Old Lace,” Joseph Kesseling's classic tale filled with comic mayhem and murder, are set for Sept. 13-15 and 20-22.

Anyone unable to attend the audition, but may have an interest in auditioning or being part of the production crew, should contact Director John H. Hulse at 245-4147.

For more, visit possumpointplayers.org.