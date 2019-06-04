The Rehoboth Art League will host the “Dynamic Original Characters” workshop from noon to 4 p.m. June 15 at the league’s Henlopen Acres campus, 12 Dodds Lane.

Ages 12-18 can spend the afternoon creating creatures, costumed heroes or caricatures of classmates. Participants will create an original character on illustration paper using wet media. There will be exercises to inspire and inform the design and personality of the character, generate poses and practice two- and three-point perspective. Guest instructor Tad Sare will also lead demonstrations on using the materials and begin a discussion on sequencing images to tell a compelling story with a character and props. The cost of the workshop is $65 per person. Supplies are included in the registration fee.

Sare is an artist/animator living in Philadelphia who holds degrees from Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts and Indiana University. He blends traditional hand-drawn animation with digital manipulation to create strange and sinister narratives in his video work. He currently runs the animation program and instructs courses at the Delaware College of Art and Design. His commercial work includes animation for clients such as the Delaware History Museum, Greater Wilmington and Visitors Bureau, Maryland Coastal Bays Program and Camden County Community College.

For registration and more, visit rehobothartleague.org or 227-8408, ext. 112.