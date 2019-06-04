The Rehoboth Beach Museum, 511 Rehoboth Ave., will welcome Michael Morgan with his newest book, “Deadly Storms of the Delmarva Coast,” for a book signing and a presentation, “Storms and the Cape Henlopen Lighthouse,” at 7 p.m. June 6.

Morgan’s latest book is about the vulnerability of coastal Delaware, Maryland and Virginia to storms and storm-driven shipwrecks. Morgan narrates the stories of these storms and reminds readers of the power of wind and water. Morgan will also discuss how storms contributed to the demise of the Cape Henlopen Lighthouse, which fell into the sea in 1926.

Morgan has been writing articles on the history of Coastal Delaware for more than three decades. His columns appear weekly in the Delaware Coast Press and the Wave, and his “Lore of Delmarva” weekly radio commentary is broadcast by station WGMD 92.7.

Space is limited, so reservations are required to 227-7310. The program is free for members; a $5 donation is suggested for nonmembers.

For more, visit rehobothbeachmuseum.org.