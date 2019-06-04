Lebanon Valley College recognized more than 200 student-athletes who competed for the Flying Dutchmen spring athletic teams, including Rylee Shockley, of Millsboro, and Kirstyn McNamara, of Milton, graduates of Sussex Technical High School.

Shockley is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in early childhood education and was a member of the women's softball team. Shockley was named to the 2019 All-Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Second Team and was awarded team MVP.

McNamara is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science and was a member of the women's outdoor track and field team.