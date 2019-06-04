After a year of work involving more than 35 stakeholders, the Sussex Technical School District released its draft strategic plan, a long-range initiative that will guide the district for the next three years.

The draft plan is available for review at sussexvt.k12.de.us/districtoffice/strategicplan. The district’s board of education is scheduled to discuss and vote on the plan at its June 10 meeting. Feedback on the strategic plan draft may be submitted to feedback@sussexvt.k12.de.us.

The plan includes core principles and beliefs, five key focus areas and specific goals and measures of success for each item. The focus areas include ensuring career and technical education growth; ensuring academic growth; maintaining a high-quality workforce; providing a positive learning and working environment; and engaging the school community.

“These focus areas set the framework for the action steps that our staff will be developing beginning this summer and into the next three years,” said District Superintendent Stephen Guthrie. “We want to build on Sussex Tech’s track record and develop concrete methods to fulfill our mission of preparing students for their future, whether that be career or college.”

The process to develop the draft plan involved input from the district’s Community Advisory Committee, the Teacher’s Advisory Committee and the board of education over many months, Guthrie said. That included teachers, staff, community members, business leaders and students.