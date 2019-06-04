The U.S. Navy Band Country Current will return to Lewes at 7 p.m. June 11 to kick off the 2019 Lewes Summer Concert Series in Stango Park, 114 E. Third St.

Country Current was originally scheduled to play Aug. 13 but switched dates with the U.S. Navy Band The Commodores.

Country Current is the Navy’s premier country-bluegrass ensemble and is renowned for its versatility and musicianship. Seven members make up the ensemble and are from diverse backgrounds with extensive recording and touring experience in the music scenes of Nashville, Tennessee; New York; and New Orleans. In the tradition of country music, each member is a skilled performer on multiple instruments. The band utilizes banjo, acoustic guitar, electric guitar, mandolin, fiddle, electric bass, upright bass, dobro, pedal steel guitar and drum set.

Concerts are free and provide a family-friendly event with diverse music options. All are welcome to bring chairs, blankets, snacks and dancing shoes. In case of inclement weather, concerts will be moved to Cape Henlopen High School, 1250 Kings Highway.

The 2019 summer concert series lineup is sponsored by Lewes, WSFS Bank, and by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

Information about concert schedule and bands can be found at bit.ly/2QEOVUU, or by picking up a concert brochure at the Lewes Chamber of Commerce, 120 Kings Highway.