The General Federation of Women's Clubs Zwaanendael Women’s Club presented, on May 14, “Baskets of Basics” to five Cape Henlopen High School seniors who will be attending college this fall.

This program assists college-bound students during their transition from home to dormitories and apartments by providing everything they need to comfortably settle into their dorm room and helps to remove the burden off of families for whom it may be difficult to assist students with their dorm room needs.

Eligible students submit an application that includes a written essay on their volunteer experiences and how those experiences enriched and impacted their lives. Baskets of Basics is a part of the club’s Home Life community service program.

For more, visit gfwczwaanendael.org.