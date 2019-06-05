For the 16th year, Beebe Healthcare and the Robert & Eolyne Tunnell Cancer Center will celebrate cancer survivors and their caregivers with the one-mile Miracle Mile walk on June 22 in Rehoboth.

The Miracle Mile brings together cancer survivors and their caregivers, relatives and friends to celebrate their collective strength, solidarity and resilience.

This year includes a special guest, as Eastern Shore native and “American Idol” alum Jimmy Charles will attend the walk and perform. Charles, a national recording artist out of Nashville, Tennessee, has been a Zero Cancer spokesperson and is the president and founder of “I Am Not Alone” nonprofit, which provides hope and assistance to survivors across the country.

Charles will perform his new release, “We are Warriors,” which is quickly becoming the anthem for cancer survivors and their families across the country. After the Miracle Mile, Charles will host an after-party at Hammerheads Dockside, 39415 Inlet Road, Rehoboth Beach.

Participants will gather at All Saints’ Church, 18 Olive Ave., Rehoboth Beach. Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the church and the walk steps off promptly at 8 a.m. T-shirts will be given to survivors. Attendees are encouraged to invite those who have supported them on their cancer survivorship journey.

Attendees are invited to return afterward for fellowship and a complimentary hot breakfast.

Arline Simpson, a breast cancer survivor, started the Miracle Mile walk 16 years ago to celebrate survivors’ solidarity.

“We wanted to show appreciated for the caregivers because without them we would have never gotten through our treatments,” said Simpson. “I think that it’s important to show that we are dedicated to them and we do appreciate them being caregivers. All the nurses and doctors at Beebe Healthcare and the Tunnell Cancer Center are our angels.”

Registration is available at miraclemile2019.eventbrite.com or call 645-3100, ext. 2718.