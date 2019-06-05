The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of the bridge over Nanticoke River on Front Street, between High Street Extension Concord Road, Blades and Middleford Road, Seaford, from 7 a.m. June 17 to 11 p.m. Aug. 24.

DelDOT's contractor, Mumford & Miller Concrete Inc., will replace the timber deck sidewalk and make repairs to the bridge.

The northbound detour route is East High Street to U.S. 13 and continue north, make a left onto Middleford Road and return to Front Street. The southbound detour route is Middleford Road onto U.S. 13, make a right turn to East High Street and continue westbound to Front Street.

Detour signage will be posted.