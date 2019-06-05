The Delaware State Historic Preservation Office, in collaboration with preservation partners Friends of the John Dickinson Mansion and Preservation Delaware, will host a special historic preservation symposium from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 26 in the Delaware Room of the Delaware Public Archives located at 121 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. N, Dover.

As part of the day’s activities, speakers from the National Park Service and the North Carolina State Historic Preservation Office will discuss disaster preparedness, issues regarding elevating historic properties in flood-prone areas and National Register of Historic Places nominations.

Admission is free, but due to limited seating, reservations are required by calling the Delaware State Historic Preservation Office at 736-7400 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays. Reservations are due by June 19.