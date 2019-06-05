Nearly 200 Lebanon Valley College student-athletes were named to the Middle Atlantic Conference's Winter/Spring Academic Honor Roll, including Rylee Shockley and Kirstyna McNamara.

Shockley, of Millsboro, a graduate of Sussex Technical High School, is a member of the Lebanon Valley College softball team and is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in early childhood education.

Kirstyn McNamara, of Milton, also a graduate of Sussex Technical High School, is a member of the Lebanon Valley College women's track and field team and is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science.