Rehoboth Beach installed two stop signs at the intersection of Henlopen Avenue and Easton Street.

The signs were added to provide safety to this intersection. Drivers should use extreme caution while drivers are becoming acquainted with the new signs. Drivers should observe the signs by coming to a full stop before proceeding in a safe manner.

For more, call 227-6181, ext. 522, or email communications@cityofrehoboth.com.