The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal has determined that Tuesday's trailer fire near Rehoboth Beach was accidental.

The blaze, reported around noon on June 4, occurred in the 19000 block of Sea Air Avenue, in Sea Air Village. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company arrived on the scene to find an active fire inside a residential trailer.

A 30-year-old male resident was transported to Beebe Medical Center, suffering from smoke inhalation. He was later admitted to Crozer Chester Medical Center in Upland, Pennsylvania, in stable condition. A female occupant was also transported to Beebe to be medically evaluated.

Deputy state fire marshals were called to the scene and determined that a candle in the living room ignited nearby combustibles, starting the fire. Dwellings on both sides of the burning trailer were also damaged. Damage was estimated to be $50,000.