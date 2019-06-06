Two children from greater Delaware region were chosen by global type-1 diabetes research organization JDRF to join a delegation of their peers and celebrity advocates in Washington, D.C., this summer at JDRF 2019 Children’s Congress.

Owen, age 11 from Dover, and Mairead, age 9 from Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, will join more than 160 other children from around the U.S. to lobby their Members of Congress and remind them of the vital need to support T1D research that could reduce the burden of this disease and ultimately find a cure.

These children — ages 4 to 17 and representing all 50 states — will participate in a number of activities on the Hill, including a congressional committee hearing to share personal testimonies that highlight the challenges of living with T1D and the need for continued funding for research projects such as the Special Diabetes Program.

Joining the U.S. Delegates will be five International Delegates traveling from Australia, Canada, Israel, the Netherlands and the U.K. Together, the delegates will help to convey to the Federal Government that T1D is a global problem that requires a global effort.

“Every day these children and their parents face the burden of type one diabetes and by sharing their stories they become powerful advocates in the fight to end this disease,” said Tarra Mandeville, JDRF executive director. “The delegates are a representation of millions of other families who need the support of the government. Children’s Congress gives the T1D youth community a unified voice in front of Congress and a way to urge our government leaders to continue supporting research.”

“I am so excited to be a part of the JDRF 2019 Children’s Congress delegation and to share my family’s story with people who can make a huge impact on T1D research,” said Owen. “My family and I look forward to going to Capitol Hill alongside so many other inspiring kids to meet with our senators and representatives. Together, we have a chance to make a difference in the lives of people with T1D.”

For more, visit cc.jdrf.org.