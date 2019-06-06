The Possum Point Players will present “The Dixie Swim Club” at 7:30 p.m. June 7, 8, 14 and 15 and 2 p.m. June 9 and 16 at Possum Hall, 441 Old Laurel Road, Georgetown.

“The Dixie Swim Club” takes audiences to the Outer Banks of North Carolina, where five best friends who bonded in college gather annually to reconnect, relax and get a little rowdy. The play spans four of the weekend reunions, following characters as they advance from young adulthood to their senior years.

The play stars Beth DiGrasso, Cheryl Graves, Jill Lewandowski Audrey Killen and Cat Baker.

Tickets are $20 adults, $19 for seniors and students, and are available at possumpointplayers.org or by calling 856-3460.