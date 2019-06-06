The Salisbury Rollergirls are recruiting women 18 and older to skate in their league, and will host two recruitment nights, from 6-8 p.m. July 21 and Aug. 18 at Mitchell’s Martial Arts, 1305 S. Division St., Salisbury.

Women of any age, athletic ability and background are encouraged to attend. No skating experience is required.

During the recruitment night sessions, participants will hear first-hand how derby has changed the lives of many skaters, as well as get tips on the basics of where to purchase gear and how to prepare for boot camp. Participants will have the opportunity to ask current skaters questions about the sport.

For more, visit salisburyrollergirls.com or email info@salisburyrollergirls.com.