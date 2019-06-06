The Summer Games — Special Olympics Delaware’s largest sports event with nearly 650 athletes and more than 100 Unified Partners competing in aquatics, bocce, powerlifting, softball, tennis and track and field — is set for June 14-15 at the University of Delaware’s David Nelson athletic complex.

In addition, Motor Activities Training Program and Young Athletes demonstrations take place at the Bob Carpenter Center and the outdoor pool, respectively.

More than 170 coaches have provided training in the past three months in preparation for the competition and more than 1,000 volunteers from DuPont, other corporate/venue sponsors and the community help make this event possible.

“As we launch the ‘new DuPont’ around the globe, we are proud to continue a legacy of impact in our headquarters’ community,” said Patrick McCrummen, global community impact leader at DuPont. “Our 25-year support of the SODE Summer Games is just one example of how DuPont combines our commitment to our communities with the passion of our employees to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people around the world.”

In addition to competing, athletes have the opportunity to participate in fun, educational and health-related activities at Olympic Village on June 14 and at the Healthy Athletes venues on June 15.

The Opening Ceremony takes place at 12:30 p.m. June 14 at the Bob Carpenter Center. Scott Klatzkin, the Voice of the Blue Hens on 94.7 WDSD, will serve as emcee. Among the highlights of the ceremony is the parade of athletes and the lighting of the cauldron by the Outstanding Athlete of the Year, Kyle Stevenson of the MOT Tigers and the Winnie Spence Torch Runner of the Year, Lt. Kristopher Thompson of the Delaware State Police. The “Flame of Hope” arrives at the ceremony after traveling 160 miles in three days as part of the 33rd annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.

“The annual Summer Games is the highlight of the year for everyone involved,” said Special Olympics Delaware executive director Ann Grunert. “We take great pride in providing our athletes with a first-class event at which they can display their many athletic talents not only to family and friends, but their fellow Delawareans from the community. They never cease to amaze us — and they so inspire us.”

All events are free and open to the public.

For more, visit sode.org.