The Trinity Foundation will host the seventh annual Touch-a-Truck event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 22 at Trinity Logistics’ headquarters, 50 Fallon Ave., Seaford.

Touch-a-Truck is a free event that allows the public to interact with fire trucks, police cars, tractors, 18-wheelers, WBOC’s Chopper-16 and other vehicles. There will also be children’s games and prizes, face painting, raffle baskets and food.

This year, the Trinity Foundation is inviting any Girl Scouts, Daisy through Ambassador, to attend the event and get the opportunity to earn the Transportation Patch issued by Women in Trucking. Daisy through Junior can stop by from noon to 1 p.m. and Cadette through Ambassador 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Girl Scouts are required to register ahead of time by contacting ashley.stafford@trinitylogistics.com.

Those who would like to sponsor or bring a vehicle to Touch-a-Truck should contact brad.lord@trinitylogistics.com.

For more, visit trinitylogistics.com/about-us/trinity-foundation.