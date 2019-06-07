The performance is Saturday, June 8

Ecarte Dance Theatre will present its spring concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 8 in the Education/Humanities Theatre of Delaware State University.

The modern dance and contemporary ballet company will premiere five works choreographed by artistic director Judith Engelgau and ballet mistress Tricia Massey.

The novice company, ages 4-12, and apprentice company will perform “Look Around,” with musical segments from the soundtrack of “The SpongeBob Musical.” Selections from the soundtrack were composed by John Legend, Lady Antebellum, Panic! At the Disco, and Andy Paley.

Ballet mistress Tricia Massey has choreographed “Launch from Every Wave,” a piece dedicated to her son and featuring senior company dancers and music written by Freya Ridings.

“One Single Rose,” choreographed by Ms. Engelgau to the music of Gabriel Faure and Franz Schubert, is a nostalgic revisitation of images in Antoine de Saint-Exupery’s “The Little Prince.” It employs a more classical style and includes the entire performing company. Featuring the jazz music of Lars Danielsson, “Just Moments” looks back at the single moments that comprise a life well lived.

The final segment of the concert will be a modern work, “Legend,” danced to the music of Queen by senior company members Michelle Bryan, Kim Haggard, Tricia Massey, Lisa Scott, with apprentices Rachel Mallamace and Tessa Rosan.

Ecarte would like to welcome the visually impaired community by presenting a Sensory Seminar prior to the performance. All those interested in participating should call 674-4689 for further information.

Tickets, $15 adults, $12 students and senior citizens, may be purchased at the box office the evening of the performance. Group discount rates are available with prior request.