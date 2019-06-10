Gov. John Carney will join Delaware State Housing Authority Director Anas Ben Addi, higher education officials, members of the General Assembly, housing partners and others to announce the creation of the new Homes for Grads program at 10:15 a.m. June 13 outside the DHSA offices at 18 The Green, Dover.

The Homes for Grads program will offer discounted rates on DSHA’s down payment assistance loans for homebuyers who have graduated college with a four-year degree or higher in the last three years.

Carney also will recognize June as Homeownership Month.