Dogfish Head Distilling Co. announced its collection of 100% scratch-made spirits is expanding distribution into Pennsylvania.

Consumers can ask for Dogfish Head spirits in their favorite craft cocktail bars and restaurants, as well as purchase bottles from the Fine Wine & Good Spirits site and in stores. Dogfish Head’s spirit lineup will include Barrel Honey Rum, Compelling Gin, Roasted Peanut Vodka, Analog Vodka and Sonic Archeology.

“After years of bringing our off-centered ales to the state, we are thrilled to introduce our spirits to our Dogfish Head fans and to new folks who enjoy a delicious cocktail,” said Dogfish Head Craft Brewery and Dogfish Head Distilling Co. founder and CEO Sam Calgione. “Our scratch-made spirits are batch-distilled with the culinary and botanical ingredients that inspire us.”

This portfolio will be available throughout the state and brings Dogfish Head Distilling Co.’s total market distribution to six states, including Delaware, Maryland, Northern Virginia, New Jersey and Washington, D.C. The full portfolio of Dogfish Head spirits is available for purchase at Dogfish Head Craft Brewery in Milton, as well as at Chesapeake & Maine and Brewings & Eats in Rehoboth.

For more, visit dogfish.com.