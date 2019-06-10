Georgetown AARP Chapter 5340 will host two fundraisers in the coming weeks.

The first is set for 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. June 18 at Jake’s Wayback, 26670 Centerview Drive Unit 7, Millsboro. A percentage of sales will be given to the club; those proceeds will go to help with community projects including the Adult Teen Challenge Program, Harrison House Bingo and Christmas gifts for seniors with no families.

The second is set for 3 to 8 p.m. July 2 at Smith's Cafe, 22939 Sussex Highway, Seaford. A percentage of sales will enable the chapter to continue to support the Adult Teen Challenge Program, as well as other community-related programs they support.

For more, call 500-1768.