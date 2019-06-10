Pet Valu, a specialty retailer of pet food, treats, toys and accessories, is hosting a pet photo contest through June 30 looking for standout shots of pets big and small to be featured in its annual pet calendar.

One winning pet photo will be featured on the front cover of the 2020 Pet Valu benefit calendar, while 12 other winning snapshots will be featured as honorary “Pets of the Month” inside the calendar. Winners will also host their own “Pawtograph” calendar signing event at their local Pet Valu store in November when the calendar is released.

Pet Valu donates proceeds from the $5 calendars directly to local organizations preventing animal cruelty in communities where stores are located. In 2018, Pet Valu raised more than $181,000 from calendar sales for the same cause. The calendars will be available for purchase in all Pet Valu stores in November.

Interested pet owners should visit facebook.com/PetValuUS to submit their pet photos. The 13 winners will be announced July 26, after customers vote on Facebook from July 7-15. Winners of past Pet Valu calendar casting calls can be seen at pinterest.com/petvaluus.

The contest is free and open to pet owners in Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, and West Virginia.

For more, visit petvalu.com.