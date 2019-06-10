SoDel Cares, the philanthropic arm of SoDel Concepts, recently donated $4,000 to the Food Bank of Delaware, which provides nutritious foods to Delawareans in need and facilitate long-term solutions to the problems of hunger and poverty through community education and advocacy.

The food bank’s culinary program teaches under- and unemployed individuals the skills needed, such as math and management training, so they can gain a foothold in the hospitality industry.

“Chef Tim Hunter, the executive chef for the food bank, is a wonderful teacher and a great resource for the students in the culinary program,” said Doug Ruley, vice president of culinary operations for SoDel Concepts. “He’s dedicated to making sure the students are prepared to successfully work in a fast-paced commercial kitchen.”

Some of SoDel Concepts’ most valuable employees are graduates of the program, said Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts, which has 11 restaurants in coastal Sussex County.

“We’ve seen firsthand the wonderful things that the food bank does for the community, and we support their mission to provide second chances,” said Kammerer.

In addition to running the culinary school, the Food Bank provides low- and no-cost food to qualified programs in the state, raises awareness about hunger and food security issues, mobilizes support for anti-hunger efforts and develops and implements a statewide nutrition program to assist low-income families, individuals and children.

“We happy to help them so they can further their mission,” said Kammerer.

For more, visit fbd.org and sodelconcepts.com.