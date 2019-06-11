The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Watershed Stewardship, in conjunction with the Reclaim Our River Nanticoke team, encourages the public to participate in the EcoPaddle on Broad Creek from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 22 at Roger C. Fisher Park, located on West Sixth Street, Laurel.

The rain date is June 23.

Broad Creek is one of the Nanticoke River's larger tributaries and boasts a rich natural and cultural history. During the guided morning paddle along a portion of the tidal creek, EcoPaddle participants will discover the flora, fauna and history of the area and its inhabitants. Afterward, paddlers can enjoy lunch and learn more about the ROR partnership and what is being done by the partnership, including the Division of Watershed Stewardship, to improve water quality in the Nanticoke Watershed.

Participants must be at least 8 years of age, and participants younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Participants are encouraged to bring their own kayak or canoe. A limited number of kayaks and canoes are available for use on a first-come, first-served basis.

The $10 registration fee helps cover the costs of lunch and equipment, including rental kayaks and canoes. Participants can request a refund and cancel their registration up to 72 hours before the paddle. Otherwise, fees are non-refundable. To register, visit bit.ly/2X5RNQy.

For more on the EcoPaddle, email bethwasden@nanticokeriver.org or call 443-944-1175.

This event is sponsored by the ROR Partnership, including DNREC, Delaware Nature Society and Nanticoke Watershed Alliance.

The ROR-Nanticoke Series, a program designed to bring more water quality-oriented events, workshops, and recreational opportunities to the Nanticoke River watershed. The ROR program offers information on reducing nutrient and sediment pollution and improving water quality, promotes public access to waterways and provides recreational opportunities as a way to connect residents to their waterways and inspire them to make improvements. For more information on the ROR program, visit de.gov/nps.

For more on the Reclaim Our River Partnership, call 739-9922 or email philip.miller@delaware.gov.