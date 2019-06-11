As part of the Lewes Public Library's Loopin' for the Library Annual Bike Ride, Lewes Cycle Sports donated a bicycle prize package to be raffled to benefit the Lewes Public Library.

The prize package, worth more than $1,300, includes a men's Verve 1 disc hybrid bike, a women's Verve 1 disc lowstep hybrid bike and a Burley bike trailer for kids.

Tickets are available at the library circulation desk at one for $20, three for $50 or seven for $100. The winning ticket will be drawn June 22, the day of the Loopin’ bike event.

Proceeds from the raffle and the bike ride go towards supporting the library.

For more, call 645-2733 or visit lewes.lib.de.us.