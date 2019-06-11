The Lewes Public Library, 111 Adams Ave., will host author Andrew Lawler for a discussion of his book, “The Secret Token: Myth, Obsession, and the Search for the Lost Colony of Roanoke,” at 1 p.m. June 15.

In 1587, 115 men, women and children arrived at Roanoke Island on the coast of North Carolina. Chartered by Queen Elizabeth I, their colony was to establish England's first foothold in the New World. But when the colony's leader, John White, returned to Roanoke from a resupply mission, his settlers were nowhere to be found. They left behind one clue — a "secret token" carved into a tree.

Lawler will discuss how the Lost Colony got lost; why the fate of the colony has been seen as a mystery; how the Lost Colony is important to Native American history; myths about the settlers, including Virginia Dare, associated with white nationalism; and what most likely happened to the colonists.

Lawler is the author of the acclaimed “Why Did the Chicken Cross the World?” He is a contributing writer for Science, a contributing editor for Archaeology Magazine, and has written for The New York Times, The Washington Post, National Geographic, Smithsonian and Slate.

This event is free, registration is recommended.

For registration and more, visit bit.ly/2WZq441.