The Rehoboth Beach–Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member Jetset Travel American Express with a ribbon-cutting April 18.

Their new office is located at 19470 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach.

Jetset Travel has served the Dover community for 15 years and expanded to a second location to offer their services. As part of the American Express network, Jetset Travel has exclusive amenities and additional resources for clients, who need not be cardholders to enjoy them.

Jetset Travel will host a grand opening from 5 to 7 p.m. June 12. Guests can meet agents Angela Armutcu, an Italy Insider for American Express; Lauren Hall, a specialist in Ireland and Europe; and Jackie Lamothe, who has traveled extensively throughout the world.

For more, call 678-5050 or visit jetsettravel.biz.