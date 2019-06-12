Anne Powell, associate broker, Keller Williams, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony June 6 with the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce at an open house at 37868 Cedar Drive, Selbyville, in Keen-wik on the Bay.

The house is a four-bedroom, three-bathroom property that includes a workshop, screened porch and boat dock that leads to the Assawoman Bay. The backyard, which features a secluded bamboo shower and bath, is a Certified Wildlife Habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. The house is also near dining and shopping experiences in Fenwick Island or Ocean City, Maryland.

Anne Powell is a Delaware & Maryland Award Winning Realtor. She can be reached by phone at 245-9245 or annie@anniepowell.com.

For more, visit anniepowell.com.