County Bank recently donated $500 to the Milton Fire Department.

The department has been serving the community since 1901. Station 85 is located at 116 Front St. Outside of fighting fires and emergency support, this historic department provides public information, education and live dispatch of happenings in the area, and its building serves as a community center. County Bank encourages support of volunteer fire companies through giving, membership and volunteering.

For more, visit millton85.com or call 684-8500.