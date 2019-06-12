The Division of Developmental Disabilities Services will host two sessions in June for families interested in applying for the Lifespan Waiver, which is designed to enable individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities, autism spectrum disorder or Prader-Willi syndrome who have left school to live safely in the community.

The waiver’s services also will support and respect individuals’ desire to work or engage in other productive activities.

Staff from DDDS and community navigators who work for the Columbus Organization and help people get connected to services, including the Lifespan Waiver, will attend each session. They will help families with their applications and answer questions.

Sessions are set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 25 on the first floor of Fox Run, 2540 Wrangle Hill Road, Bear; and from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 26 at Milford Annex, 291-A Rehoboth Blvd., Milford.

“This is a great opportunity for individuals and families to come and learn about how the services that DDDS offers under the waiver can help them to lead full and successful lives in the community, and I encourage families to take advantage of this,” said DDDS Director Marie Nonnenmacher. “We are excited that we were recently able to expand the waiver to enable individuals living at home who have left school to receive Medicaid-funded home and community-based services and supports.”

Individuals and families are encouraged to contact their community navigator or the DDDS manager of family engagement before the session for assistance in preparing the necessary supporting documents to bring with them. There are level of care and financial requirements used in determining eligibility for these waiver services, which support individuals once they have exited the public school system.

For more, visit bit.ly/31rZWOm.