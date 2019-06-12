Kent County Public Library, 497 S. Red Haven Lane, Dover, released its schedule of programs for the remainder of June.

Programs are free and open to the public and will be held at the library. Registration is required as noted.

— Geocaching: 6:30 p.m. June 13. Ages 14 and older will learn the basics of geocaching and discover what hidden treasures are around the state, the nation and the world. The presentation will conclude with finding a geocache outside the library. Must register.

— Turtle Dance Music presents “Space! The Cosmos for Kids”: 6 p.m. June 17. A techno-space-dance-party for elementary grades and tweens. Each song includes dancing, music technology and information about the solar system, set to a thumping beat. Meet aliens from outer space, sing karaoke, learn about the different characteristics of the planets in the solar system and participate in a rap battle about the sun.

— New Moon Theater presents “Minwa, Japanese Folk Tales”: 6:30 p.m. June 20. Master storyteller Julie Kurzava will bring to life three traditional Japanese folk tales that highlight values of kindness, generosity, acceptance and responsibility with puppets, a mock battle and audience participation.

— Reptile Wonders: 6:30 p.m. June 27. Join Reptile Wonders, “The Nature Center on the Go,” for an interactive program on reptiles featuring live snakes, lizards, tortoises and turtles from around the world.

— Delaware Aerospace Foundation presents “Footsteps on the Moon”: 6 p.m. June 27. Ages 8-12 will celebrate the success of the Apollo 11 mission that first placed humans on the surface of the moon. Participants will revisit that journey through hands-on activities such as making a straw rocket, designing a rover capable of surveying the surface of Mars, making and testing a model lunar module and creating their own modular artificial habitat for the moon and Mars.

For registration and more, stop by the circulation desk, call 744-1919 or visit tinyurl.com/KCPLcalendar.