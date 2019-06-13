The Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce joined The Ice House: Wellness & Community, 200 Southern Blvd., Wyoming, for a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 31.

Owner Jessica Moyer opened The Ice House after 10 years in the health/wellness and nonprofit sector. Locals may recognize Moyer as one of the dancers from the Dancing with the Delaware Stars competition, but she’s also involved in various community and philanthropic events and causes. She is president of the Delaware/South Jersey Chapter of Cure SMA and has been an honorary commander at the Dover Air Force Base for three years.

The Ice House offers about 20 fitness classes a week including Zumba, HIIT, PiYo, barre, mindful movement and line dancing. In addition, Moyer offers customized personal and small group training as well as life coaching. The Ice House also offers birthday parties for children including the Noah’s Ark Stuff ‘n’ Fluff Animal Workshop, Lego building parties and glow-in-the-dark dance parties. The space is also available for small venue events such as fundraisers, concerts and retreats.

The Ice House will host a monthly fundraising event for a local nonprofit. July’s event will be Family, Fitness and Philanthropy on July 20, with proceeds to benefit Nemours DuPont Pediatrics. This event is designed to encourage children and families to foster health and teach them ways to give back.

For more, visit purposefullifewellnesscoach.com or call 233-3795.