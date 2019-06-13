Devil’s Party Press, of Milton, recently released two new feature-length novels.

“Mosquitoes and Men,” a Southern Gothic novel by Milton resident Mark Alan Polo, was published June 10. The 260-page softcover is centered around the death of a wealthy father and husband in South Carolina, and the long-guarded secrets revealed during the viewing. Polo, a graduate of the New York School of Interior Design, is an interior designer and owner of The Urban Dweller. Polo's clients include celebrities and politicians, and he also works with the Village Improvement Association of Rehoboth Beach Designer Show House. Polo’s VIA design work includes the living room of the 2018 show house in The Pines neighborhood of Rehoboth. A frequent contributor to Devil’s Party Press’ anthologies, including 2018's “Equinox” and “Suspicious Activity,” “Mosquitoes and Men” is Polo’s first full-length novel.

Released April 22, “Charlotte,” a murder mystery, is the latest novel by Stan Charnofsky. The author, a resident of Northridge, California, and a professor of psychology at California State University Northridge, has written several books and played ball for the New York Yankees farm system during the 1950s and taught for more than five decades. Set in New Hope, Pennsylvania, the plot of “Charlotte” involves a mysterious death at a retirement home and the title character’s attempt to identify the killer. “Charlotte,” a 207-page softcover, is Charnofsky’s first novel, of a planned series, with Devil's Party Press.

Both titles are available at select bookstores as well as online retailers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and the Devil's Party Press online store. Founded in 2017 in Milton, Devil’s Party Press is an independent publishing house that works exclusively with authors 40 and older.

For more, visit devilspartypress.com.