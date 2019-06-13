Christian and Jaden Atkins, of Dover, played a role in the Fleet Week New York festivities as part of the 369th Experience band.

The 369th Experience is a series of national and international programs and musical events depicting the African American and Puerto Rican experience in World War I through the 369th U.S. Infantry Regiment. The modern-day musicians of the 369th Experience are college students from around the country. They were recruited to create a reenactment-band comprising African American and Puerto Rican male students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Their goal is to perform and highlight the original band’s music at World War I centennial celebrations.

In honor of this year’s Fleet Week New York, which this year commemorated WWI, the U.S. World War One Centennial Commission sponsored the 369th Experience’s performances at Rockefeller Center and at the Brooklyn Memorial Day parade, where the band led the procession.