WANTED: 33-year-old Matthew J. Davis

Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 33-year-old Matthew J. Davis, of Seaford, who is wanted in connection with a burglary.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on May 30, when troopers were dispatched to a residence in the 26000 block of Lonesome Road in Seaford. Upon troopers' arrival, it was determined that the residence had been burglarized and forced entry was made through the front door. Multiple items were reported missing, including cash and electronics.

Through investigative measures, Davis was identified as the suspect. According to police, he pawned some of the stolen items at a local pawn shop.

Davis currently has warrants out of Troop 5 for second-degree burglary, theft, theft by false pretense, falsifying business records and criminal mischief.

Troopers have been unable to locate Davis, who is known to frequent the Mobile Gardens area in Seaford, and asks anyone that has information in reference to his whereabouts to contact Troop 5 at 302-337-8253. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.