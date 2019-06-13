38-year-old Kenneth McDowell charged

Delaware State Police arrested a Bridgeville man following a domestic-related assault involving a gun.

The incident occurred around 2:44 a.m. on April 19, when troopers were dispatched to a farm field in the area of Craft Road in Bridgeville for a report of a domestic incident. Upon arrival, troopers located a female victim who advised that her boyfriend, 38-year-old Kenneth McDowell, drove her to the area and pointed a gun at her and threatening to kill her. McDowell was located on the property, as well, along with his 2009 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

The victim later indicated that McDowell had physically assaulted her, pulled out a handgun and fired the gun off next to her.

On May 25, troopers executed a search warrant at a shed where the victim advised McDowell had fired the gun and recovered a .380 caliber shell casing. A Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun was later recovered from McDowell.

On June 7, with the assistance of the Attorney General’s office, McDowell was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, aggravated menacing, third-degree assault and terroristic threatening. He was taken into custody in the Dover area on June 10 without incident.

McDowell was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $32,000 secured bond.