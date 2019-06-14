Twelve members of the Dover Colonial Rotary Club were recently awarded a Paul Harris Fellowship at a ceremony held at the Maple Dale Country Club.

This award, established in 1957, is given in recognition to individuals who have made a $1,000 contribution to the Rotary Foundation. The recipients receive a certificate and a pin and are eligible to purchase a Paul Harris Fellow medallion, which was first introduced in 1969 at the Rotary Convention held in Honolulu, Hawaii. The medallion was designed by noted Japanese artist Fiju Tsuda.

For more, call 632-9833.