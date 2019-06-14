Delaware’s Native Species Commission will meet at 10 a.m. June 19 in Room 221 of the Kent County Administrative Building, 555 Bay Road, Dover.

The commission will discuss progress on 2019 priorities, subcommittee reports, a planned symposium, budget needs and other issues. For more, including the meeting agenda, visit publicmeetings.delaware.gov/meeting/62228.

The Delaware Native Species Commission was formed by the Delaware General Assembly to reverse the trend of decline and extinction of Delaware’s local plant and animal native species; implement recommendations of the Statewide Ecological Extinction Task Force; and provide expertise and assistance to state and local lawmakers, policymakers, educators and other stakeholders. The commission is comprised of 15 members, reflecting a balance of environmental professionals, government and business stakeholders, with DNREC providing staff support.

For more, visit bit.ly/2If41xT or call 739-9910.