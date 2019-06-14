27-year-old Jerron D. Ricketts, of Georgetown, charged

Delaware State Police have arrested a Georgetown man after he allegedly threatened his girlfriend with a knife.

The incident occurred around 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, when troopers were dispatched to a residence in the 20000 block of Coastal Highway, in Rehoboth Beach, for a domestic incident.

Troopers met with a female who advised that she and her boyfriend, 27-year-old Jerron D. Ricketts, had engaged in a verbal altercation throughout the day that had escalated with Ricketts threatening her with a large knife and damaging items in the residence.

According to police, the two had left the residence to pick up the victim’s three children at daycare when another argument ensued, during which Ricketts broke the passenger’s side rear door handle. The victim called police as the five of them were on their way home. No one was injured in the incident.

Ricketts left the residence prior to police arrival and was apprehended a short time later at a neighbor's residence without incident. A computer inquiry revealed that the victim had a "no unlawful contact" order against Ricketts.

Ricketts was charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, aggravated menacing, possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, offensive touching, two counts of criminal mischief and breach of release. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $63,500 cash-only bond.