U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Mark London managing data links throughout fleet

A Dover man, U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Mark London, is working with soldiers from 18 nations in the Baltic Operations exercise.

BALTOPS 2019, scheduled for June 8-21, includes sea, air and land assets in the Baltic Sea region. The multi-national exercise provides a unique training opportunity that fosters cooperative relationships critical to ensuring safety at sea and security on the world's interconnected oceans. According to U.S. Navy officials, it is designed to improve training value for participants, enhance flexibility and inter-operability and demonstrate resolve among allied and partner forces in defending the region.

“I'll be standing watch as the fleet’s Track Data Coordinator during BALTOPS,” said London. “In other words, I’ll be managing data links throughout the fleet. I've never done BALTOPS before and I'm really looking forward to gaining experience with the different navies and foreign allies we have.”London is an operations specialist aboard/attached to Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, U.S. 6th Fleet based in Naples, Italy.He credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned growing up in Dover.“Going through college at Delaware State [University], I had to be punctual with my homework, focus on what I needed to do and finish on a timeline,” London said. “I’ve carried that work ethic throughout my Navy career.”BALTOPS 2019 was planned and is being led by U.S. 2nd Fleet (C2F), as directed by U.S. Naval Forces Europe. C2F was re-established last summer as a response to the changing security environment and BALTOPS 2019 marks the first time the renewed fleet will be operating in Europe.Commander, C2F, Vice Admiral Andrew “Woody” Lewis will lead the exercise on behalf of U.S. Naval Forces Europe.“As you all are aware, U.S. 2nd Fleet will be leading the exercise, but make no mistake, it will be founded on NATO and partner principles,” said Lewis. “Through BALTOPS 2019 and exercises like it, we strengthen our relationships and improve overall coordination and inter-operability between allies and partners during both peace and times of conflict.”The exercise will begin in Kiel, Germany, with a pre-sail conference. At-sea training will occur throughout the Baltic Sea, including events scheduled near Putlos, Germany; Saaremaa Island, Estonia; Riga, Latvia; Klaipeda, Lithuania; and Ravlunda, Sweden. At the end of the exercise, most participating ships will sail to Kiel, Germany, to participate in the Kielerwochen Festival (Kiel Week).Allied nations with ships and forces participating in BALTOPS 2019 include Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States. NATO partner nations Finland and Sweden will also participate in the exercise.Serving in the Navy means London is part of a world that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.The Navy is tied to the fact that America is a maritime nation and that the nation’s prosperity is tied to the ability to operate freely on the world’s oceans. More than 70 percent of the Earth’s surface is covered by water, 80 percent of the world’s population lives close to a coast and 90 percent of all global trade by volume travels by sea.“Our priorities center on people, capabilities and processes, and will be achieved by our focus on speed, value, results and partnerships,” said Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer. “Readiness, lethality and modernization are the requirements driving these priorities.”Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community, and career, London is most proud of being selected as Sailor of the Year in 2016 at his previous command.“I was pretty proud of that,” London said. “I went to a lot of schools and got qualified for my warfare pin and participated in all the training events. It meant a lot to me.”As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied upon assets, London and other sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes contributing to the Navy.“A lot of people back home don't know what we do," London said. "When I come home they appreciate and recognize it. It feels good to have someone say, 'I appreciate what you do'. It feels good to serve.”