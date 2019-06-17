Kelly Pettyjohn, of Georgetown, was chosen as Wilmington University’s first distinguished alum recipient.

Pettyjohn, who serves as the alderman for Laurel, was selected from a field of more than 60 finalists to receive this distinction.

Pettyjohn received her associates in criminal justice from Delaware Technical and Community College, her Bachelor of Science in behavioral science and a master’s in administration of justice from Wilmington University; and is pursuing her doctorate in prevention science from Wilmington University.