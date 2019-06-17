Rylee Shockley, of Millsboro, is one of nine Lebanon Valley College students who completed a week of service in Peru in May.

Shockley, a graduate of Sussex Technical High School, is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in early childhood education at LVC.

Living in Misminay for most of the trip, the group taught English to children and built and planted a greenhouse to establish a sustainable food source for the community. The group was immersed in the local culture while staying in Misminay, a remote village at 12,500 feet in the Andes Mountains, learning the native language Quechua, eating guinea pig and riding donkeys.

The team hiked Machu Picchu and also visited Cusco.