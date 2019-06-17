Sussex Technical School District recently honored 31 employees for their years of public service to the state and to the district.

The employees honored have worked a combined 510 years for Delaware and 353 years for Sussex Tech.

Those honored included Mark Abbott, high school social studies teacher, 25 years of state service with 18 at Sussex Tech; Bobbi Albright, district superintendent's secretary, 30 years of state service with 11 at Sussex Tech; Dawn Benton, high school cafeteria employee, 15 years of state service all at Sussex Tech; Bryan Boulden, high school science teacher, 15 years of state service with one at Sussex Tech; Sam Chandler, high school custodian, 15 years of state service all at Sussex Tech; Shaila Collins, high school Spanish teacher, 10 years of state service all at Sussex Tech; Bryan Denbrock, high school social studies teacher, 20 years of state service all at Sussex Tech; Betty Drummond, high school cafeteria employee, five years of state service all at Sussex Tech; Lisa Elliott, high school special education teacher, five years of state service with one at Sussex Tech; Michael Firch, high school counselor, 25 years of state service with 10 at Sussex Tech; Katie Hiller, high school math teacher, 15 years of state service all at Sussex Tech; Kimley Hines, adult education health professions coordinator, 20 years of state service with five at Sussex Tech; Charles Hoard Sr., high school HVAC instructor, 25 years of state service with one at Sussex Tech; Donna Jenkins, high school cafeteria employee, 15 years of state service all at Sussex Tech; Ian Kenney, high school band director, five years of state service all at Sussex Tech; Diane LeCates, high school social studies teacher, 20 years of state service all at Sussex Tech; Timothy Lee, high school driver's education instructor, 30 years of state service with six at Sussex Tech; Matthew Lewis, high school social studies teacher, 10 years of state service all at Sussex Tech; Carolyn Maull, high school athletic health care/physical therapy teacher, 15 years of state service all at Sussex Tech; Millie Passwaters-Bradeson, high school special education teacher, 20 years of state service with 14 at Sussex Tech; Mia Piscarik, high school physical education teacher, five years of state service with two at Sussex Tech; Dennis Redington, high school science teacher, 20 years of state service all at Sussex Tech; Jocelyn Santiago, high school cafeteria employee, five years of state service with four at Sussex Tech; Sherri Smith, high school student activities coordinator, 10 years of state service all at Sussex Tech; Donald Smith, district maintenance mechanic, 20 years of state service all at Sussex Tech; Kim Speicher, district personnel secretary, 20 years of state service with eight at Sussex Tech;Timothy Spence, high school JROTC instructor, five years of state service all at Sussex Tech; Shawn Steele, district building chief, 20 years of state service all at Sussex Tech; Kerry Stewart, high school Spanish teacher, 25 years of state service all at Sussex Tech; Michele Thomas, high school science teacher, 20 years of state service with seven at Sussex Tech; and Cathy Young, high school technical courses teacher, 20 years of state service all at Sussex Tech.

Retiring staff members were given special recognition, including Roger Bennum, district building chief; Dawn Benton, high school cafeteria employee; Lucilla Esham, high school special education teacher; Don Golacinski, high school photography/visual arts teacher; David Hall, high school custodian; Tammy Morley, high school social studies teacher; Mark Reynolds, high school special education teacher; and Melanie Wynn, secretary to the high school principal.

Several members of Sussex Tech’s Adult Education Division staff recently received recognition with the Distinguished Staff Award at the recent James H. Grove Adult High School graduation ceremonies. They were Jaci Arthin, paraprofessional; Nathan Bechtel, instructor; and Ann Darden, instructor.