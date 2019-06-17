Sussex Technical High School English instructor Stephanie Pegelow was awarded a $5,000 scholarship from the Village Improvement Association to complete her master’s.

Pegelow, who is pursuing a master’s in reading, is hoping to put her degree to work to help students who are struggling with reading.

Pegelow has been a member of the Sussex Tech faculty since 2013 and holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Delaware and a master’s in secondary education from Wilmington University. She is pursuing her master’s in reading from Wilmington University.

Also receiving a scholarship was Khara Bauer, an English as a Second Language teacher at Rehoboth Elementary school. The two teachers were honored at a recent association luncheon.

The association, based in Rehoboth Beach, performs charitable and civic work in Rehoboth Beach and other locations. In 2018, it donated $92,700 to local projects and agencies. The scholarships are awarded by the VIA with funding provided by the Lowe II Foundation.